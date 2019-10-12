A man was shot in Halethorpe early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore County Police.
Officers responded to a “disturbance” in the 4000 block of Annapolis Road at about 1:32 a.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to an area hospital, and is expected to survive, police said.
They did not provide an age for the man. They said the shooting “appears to be isolated,” but did not provide details.
Anyone within information about the shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.