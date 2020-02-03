Baltimore County police are investigating a potential homicide after officers found a man dead in an alley in Lansdowne on Sunday night.
Cpl. George Erhardt said an officer discovered the man in the 700 block of 5th Ave. after police were called to the area at about 8 p.m. for a report of an “unknown problem.”
Baltimore County police wrote in a news release that “a passerby found a male victim lying unconscious with trauma to the upper body.”
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police wrote.
The department did not detail the nature of the trauma but wrote that homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
The department is asking for anyone “who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary around or shortly before 8 p.m.” to call 410-307-2020.