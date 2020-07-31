Baltimore County police announce arrests in three July shootings

Baltimore County police announced arrests Friday in three separate shootings from earlier in the month, including one that left an Owings Mills man dead.
A teenager from Reisterstown has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Benjamin Knefel in Owings Mills on July 3.
Knefel, 31, was found shot multiple times in his upper body on Richmar Road just before 10 p.m. July 3.
Police said Knefel and two other people argued in a parking lot on Richmar Road, with one of the people shooting Knefel. After Knefel fell to the ground, he was shot again.
According to an online fundraising page for his family, Knefel had served in the military and worked with special needs students. He was a drummer and songwriter.
Police arrested Artis McDaniel III, a 19-year-old resident of Bonbon Court in Reisterstown, on Thursday, charging him with first-degree murder. He is being held without bail following a bail review Friday.
Police did not say how they connected McDaniel to the shooting. He did not have a lawyer listed in online court records.
Baltimore County police also announced an arrest in a non-fatal shooting on July 13.
In that case, police said a man argued with his estranged wife, her family and her boyfriend at a home in Randallstown. The argument escalated into a fight, which led to the man shooting the boyfriend in the lower body.
Taivon Walker, 24, of Iron Ore in Elkridge, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearms charges. He was charged on July 16 released from custody on his own recognizance after a bail hearing on July 17, police said. No attorney was listed in online court records.
In the third case, a man drove up to the Woodlawn Police Precinct on July 24 and told police he had been shot. He was treated at a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Police said their investigation showed the man drove to a bank drive-through on Security Boulevard in Woodlawn when another driver drove around him and cut him off. The two men got into a dispute, with the second driver shooting the victim and driving off.
Police charged Robert Graf Jr., 37, of Quince Court in Dunkirk, with first-degree and second-degree assault, attempted first-degree and second-degree assault and gun charges.
Latest Crime
Graf was released from custody on his own recognizance following a bail review on Monday. No attorney was listed in online court records.