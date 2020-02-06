Baltimore County police have arrested a 34-year-old Marriottsville man for the hit-and-run death of a former Johns Hopkins University professor on New Year’s Eve.
Police charged John Hurley Marking Jr., of 7500 block of Ridge Road, with negligent manslaughter and other traffic-related offenses after police say he fatally struck a man crossing Dulaney Valley Road and fled the scene.
An attorney was not listed Thursday in court records as representing Marking.
The 62-year-old victim, Thomas Charles Gluick, was crossing the street near Fairmount Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a dark colored truck that fled the scene. Gluick died from his injuries about two weeks later, police said.
Gluick’s ex-wife of 25 years, Sheila Garrity, who lives in the Baltimore area, said Gluick had come to visit her in Maryland before returning to his home in the Atlanta area.
She said the two lived in Maryland during the 1990s while Gluick taught chemistry and was a research scientist at Johns Hopkins University. Although the two have been divorced since 2012, she said they remained close over the years.
Marking was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond late Wednesday night.