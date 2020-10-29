Baltimore County man charged with arson after fire destroys Jilly’s restaurant in Pikesville

Baltimore County Police have arrested a man charged with arson in a three-alarm fire that destroyed the popular Jilly’s Bar & Grill in Pikesville early Wednesday morning.
David McDermott, 40, who police say lives just blocks from the restaurant at 1012 Reisterstown Road, was charged with second-degree arson, according to a news release.
The investigation, conducted by officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office, among others, concluded that someone lit four outdoor heaters ablaze and tipped them against the restaurants' side wall. Officers at the scene who knew McDermott saw him walking in the area of the crime scene, the release said.
McDermott had been issued a no-trespass order earlier in the week and had “made statements that he would be back,” according to the release. McDermott is being held without bail pending a bail review, according to the release.
This story will be updated.