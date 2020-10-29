xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore County man charged with arson after fire destroys Jilly’s restaurant in Pikesville

Ben Leonard
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 29, 2020 11:32 AM

Baltimore County Police have arrested a man charged with arson in a three-alarm fire that destroyed the popular Jilly’s Bar & Grill in Pikesville early Wednesday morning.

David McDermott, 40, who police say lives just blocks from the restaurant at 1012 Reisterstown Road, was charged with second-degree arson, according to a news release.

Advertisement
Three-alarm fire destroys Jilly’s restaurant in Baltimore County: ‘Pikesville took a huge L’ »

The investigation, conducted by officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office, among others, concluded that someone lit four outdoor heaters ablaze and tipped them against the restaurants' side wall. Officers at the scene who knew McDermott saw him walking in the area of the crime scene, the release said.

McDermott had been issued a no-trespass order earlier in the week and had “made statements that he would be back,” according to the release. McDermott is being held without bail pending a bail review, according to the release.
Advertisement

This story will be updated.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement