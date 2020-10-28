xml:space="preserve">
Three-alarm fire destroys Jilly’s restaurant in Pikesville

By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 28, 2020 7:48 AM
Baltimore County firefighters bring a three-alarm fire that destroy Jilly's in Pikesville under control. (Jerry Jackson)

A three-alarm fire partially collapsed a Baltimore County restaurant early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Photos from the smoky scene in the 1100 block of Reisterstown Road showed firefighters tending to a badly damaged Jilly’s restaurant, although there were no injuries reported just after 5 a.m.

A firefighter stands near the charred exterior of Jilly's Ale House in Pikesville after a fire causes a partial collapse of the building.
A firefighter stands near the charred exterior of Jilly's Ale House in Pikesville after a fire causes a partial collapse of the building. (Jerry Jackson)

Reisterstown Road remains closed from Church Lane to Hawthorne Avenue. Officials warned of delays in the area.

The fire was brought under control around 6:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the fire department. Baltimore County Police fire investigators were brought in to inspect the building.
In a Facebook post early Wednesday morning, Del. Lisa Belcastro, who represents Baltimore County, lamented the damage to the restaurant.

“Jilly’s is a mainstay of the Pikesville community,” she wrote. “This will be sad news to many.”

This story will be updated.

