Three-alarm fire destroys Jilly’s restaurant in Pikesville

A three-alarm fire partially collapsed a Baltimore County restaurant early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Photos from the smoky scene in the 1100 block of Reisterstown Road showed firefighters tending to a badly damaged Jilly’s restaurant, although there were no injuries reported just after 5 a.m.
Reisterstown Road remains closed from Church Lane to Hawthorne Avenue. Officials warned of delays in the area.
The fire was brought under control around 6:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the fire department. Baltimore County Police fire investigators were brought in to inspect the building.
In a Facebook post early Wednesday morning, Del. Lisa Belcastro, who represents Baltimore County, lamented the damage to the restaurant.
“Jilly’s is a mainstay of the Pikesville community,” she wrote. “This will be sad news to many.”
