Boy killed in Baltimore County shopping center shooting lost a half-brother to gun violence years earlier

Rickie Forehand — who was pronounced dead at the scene by medics after Baltimore County police officers found him and five other people shot at the strip mall in the 6200 block of Kenwood Ave. just after midnight Sunday — was the half-brother of Jeffrey Quick III, a 15-year-old who was fatally shot Aug. 22, 2017, according to Quick’s father, Jeffrey Quick Jr. His father said the two slain teenagers shared a mother.