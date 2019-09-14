Maryland State Police investigating death of Baltimore County inmate at state prison

The Maryland State Police said Saturday that their homicide unit is investigating the death of an inmate from Baltimore County at a state prison on the Eastern Shore.
Alexander Denver Christopher, 32, was serving time at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Princess Anne, police said. About midnight, officials at the prison called the state police homicide unit to report Christopher had been pronounced dead at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury after having been transferred there from the prison along with another man.
State police said they were awaiting a ruling by the state medical examiner’s office on the cause and manner of Christopher’s death. They did not provide any more details as to what led up to Christopher’s transfer to the hospital.
The homicide unit’s investigation, conducted with the help of investigators within the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, will be presented to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office for review upon completion, police said.
Court records show Christopher, of Nottingham, was found guilty of first-degree assault and possession of a firearm as a felon and sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended, in 2017.
Christopher’s death is the third death of an inmate at Eastern Correctional Institution in as many months. Two inmates died after being found unresponsive in their cells in the prison in July. Police said foul play was not suspected in either of those deaths.