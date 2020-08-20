More Baltimore County jail inmates file federal lawsuits alleging unsanitary conditions, lack of coronavirus protections

Inmates Keith Wiggins and Reginald Dorsey said in separate complaints filed last week that they were forced to sit in filthy jails with no running water or working toilets for at least four days, beginning on April 14. The men said that problems caused by a sewage leak were made much worse after staff members decided to “take actions.” They said those actions, including shutting off water in each cell and keeping inmates locked inside with no ability to leave, created dangerous conditions that violated their civil rights.