16-year-old charged with murder in death of his infant daughter, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County Police arrested a 16-year-old Thursday in the death of his infant daughter, police said Friday afternoon.
Police have charged Sean Darian Jackson of Owings Mills with first-degree murder. The investigation into the death of Jackson’s daughter dates back to Sept. 2, 2019, when officers responded to the 100 block of Enchanted Hills Road for a cardiac arrest call just before 1 a.m.
The officers arrived and found a 1-month old infant suffering from multiple injuries to her upper body. She was then transported to Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
Since then, the case has been investigated by county homicide detectives, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was multiple injuries due to ongoing child abuse and ruled it a homicide.
Jackson is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.
