Five people in Hunt Valley taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Baltimore County police say

Catherine Rentz
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 28, 2019 | 4:09 PM
Five people were taken from Hunt Valley Towne Centre to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore County police.

Police said they received a call this afternoon of someone loitering in an incident that “escalated.” Officials on the scene said an attacker with a sharp-edged weapon wounded five people.

The Baltimore County Fire Department also responded to the incident at 118 Shawan Road at about 2 p.m.

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.

