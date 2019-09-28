Five people in Hunt Valley taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Baltimore County police say

Five people were taken from Hunt Valley Towne Centre to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore County police.
Police said they received a call this afternoon of someone loitering in an incident that “escalated.” Officials on the scene said an attacker with a sharp-edged weapon wounded five people.
The Baltimore County Fire Department also responded to the incident at 118 Shawan Road at about 2 p.m.
Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.