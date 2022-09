A man was shot and killed in Lansdowne on Sunday morning, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers arrived at around 11:20 a.m. to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police did not identify the man or his age on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.