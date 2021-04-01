Baltimore County police announce arrest in triple shooting that left two dead, 8-year-old injured

Baltimore County Police have charged a man with killing his girlfriend, her teenage son and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a Rosedale home late Wednesday night, the second shooting with multiple victims in the county in less than a week.
Antowan S. Clark, 42, of Baltimore, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
Police said the shooting occurred late Wednesday night at a home in the 5500 block of Lanham Way,
Nyatiaha Faltz, 42, and her son Grantley Herbert, 19, were both found injured at the scene and later pronounced dead. Police said an 8-year-old girl had also been shot in the leg but survived. Police and charging documents filed against Clark did not identify whether the girl was related to Faltz.
The killings are among the latest homicides in Baltimore County, which has had 21 homicides in the first three months of the year. Last year, the county had 33 for the entire year, and 49 in 2019.
On Sunday, five people died in a string of incidents. Police said Joshua Green, 27, fatally shot his parents, Douglas and Olivia Green, inside their Baldwin home before driving to a Royal Farms store in Essex, where he randomly shot and killed customers Alpha Smith, 62, and Silvesta Daye Jr., 43, and injured a store employee. Green then fatally shot himself at his apartment nearby.
In a statement Friday, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. called the recent violence “absolutely unacceptable.”
“As a parent and a leader, my heart breaks that a child was injured in a senseless act. I remain in constant communication with Chief [Melissa] Hyatt and am working in close coordination with the Baltimore County Police Department to identify additional interventions to ensure Baltimore County remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family,” he said.
David Rose, president of the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 4, said he is concerned about the increase in violent crime. He said he did not know how many cases were domestic in nature like the shootings in which Clark and Green have been charged. He said those cannot be affected by patrol initiatives. But Rose said he’s concerned about the spike at a time when officers are worried about legislative changes to policing, including limiting protections afforded by Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.
“Officers don’t mind putting themselves at risk to do the job, but they aren’t as willing to put their families financial safety at risk,” he said. He added he felt there could be “less proactive enforcement” as a result.
County police did not comment on the increase in homicides.
In charging documents filed in Clark’s case, a witness told police that Faltz had been arguing with Clark that evening. The witness, Faltz, her son and the child went out to dinner, and throughout the meal Clark kept calling Faltz. Faltz kept telling him to leave the house, the witness said.
When the group returned from dinner, the witness went into home to use the bathroom when the witness heard Clark and Herbert arguing, followed by the sound of gunshots and glass breaking. The witness then went outside the home, and found Faltz, Herbert and the little girl shot inside the vehicle. The witness then grabbed the girl, who had been screaming in the backseat of the car, and hid behind a nearby car to call 911.
In the 911 recording, Clark can be heard telling Faltz that she had been “playing with him” and “gonna let you die,” the charging document said.
Clark also can be heard on the recording saying “you ain’t dead yet [expletive]. . .I shot you, you ain’t dead yet,” and “I killed my girl,” the charging document said. The 911 operator ended the call once police arrived at the scene.
Officers later recovered a handgun from inside the home and found blood and bullet holes near the front door, the document said.
Clark was taken into police custody. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records Friday.
The homicide was the second in the county Wednesday night.
Earlier, officers were called just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Willow Bend Drive in Owings Mills for reports of gunshots being fired.
At the scene officers found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The unidentified victim was later pronounced dead, police said.
County police this week announced an arrest in another homicide.
Samuel Charles Davis, 36, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses after shooting his roommate, a 30-year-old man, in Middle River, police said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the lower body by Davis following an argument in the 1500 block of Aldeney Ave. just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Davis remained at the location and was arrested when officers arrived, according to police
Davis is being held without bail at the county detention center.