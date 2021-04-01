Baltimore County police announce arrest in triple shooting that left two dead, 8-year-old injured

David Rose, president of the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 4, said he is concerned about the increase in violent crime. He said he did not know how many cases were domestic in nature like the shootings in which Clark and Green have been charged. He said those cannot be affected by patrol initiatives. But Rose said he’s concerned about the spike at a time when officers are worried about legislative changes to policing, including limiting protections afforded by Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.