xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Man, 33, shot to death in Rossville Saturday night, Baltimore County police say

Colin Campbell
By
Baltimore Sun
May 17, 2020 8:37 AM

A 33-year-old man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Rossville on the eastern side of Baltimore County Saturday night, police said.

Lamont Taylor, 33, was shot to death after arriving home just after 9 p.m. at the Eagles Walk Apartments on Leatherwood Place by a gunman who fled the scene, police said.

Advertisement

Taylor’s family could not immediately be reached Sunday.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Advertisement

Police did not provide a motive or suspect description. Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information in the case is asked to call 410-307-2020.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement