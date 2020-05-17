Man, 33, shot to death in Rossville Saturday night, Baltimore County police say

A 33-year-old man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Rossville on the eastern side of Baltimore County Saturday night, police said.
Lamont Taylor, 33, was shot to death after arriving home just after 9 p.m. at the Eagles Walk Apartments on Leatherwood Place by a gunman who fled the scene, police said.
Taylor’s family could not immediately be reached Sunday.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not provide a motive or suspect description. Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information in the case is asked to call 410-307-2020.