Highway shooting reported on I-83 in Baltimore County, state police say

Maryland State Police are searching this week for a vehicle involved in a highway shooting in Baltimore County on Wednesday night.
Troopers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a person, described as driving a dark-color mid-size SUV or sedan with no hubcaps and tinted windows, who allegedly began shooting at a gray 2019 Volvo XC60 while on northbound I-83 near Northern Parkway.
The victim in the Volvo told troopers that the gunman at one point drove alongside and shot into the victim’s vehicle.
The alleged incident continued as the vehicles traveled on to the outer loop of I-695 around Greenspring Avenue. When the victim exited I-695 at Reisterstown Road, the shooter continued driving on the outer loop, state police said.
The victim, who was uninjured and whom state police have declined to identify, was unable to provide a tag number. State police are unsure whether the two individuals knew each other.
The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information relevant to this case, to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.