A Halethorpe man was sentenced to 23 years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography and admitted in a plea agreement to sexually abusing a 5-year-old for about a year.
Kevin Daniel Mongold Jr., 22, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar, who also required he register as a sex offender upon release from prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote Monday in a news release.
According to the plea agreement, Baltimore County police began to investigate Mongold in October 2018 after Dropbox, the online file sharing company, reported that a user with the screen name “kevin mongold” had uploaded numerous images of child pornography to his account.
Further investigation in concert with the FBI found that Mongold had taken pictures of himself sexually abusing a 5-year-old child at his home, according to the plea agreement, and had done so “over the course of several months in 2017 and 2018.”
After federal investigators questioned him about the photos, Mongold initially told police someone might have hacked his Dropbox account before confessing to abusing the child for about a year, according to the plea agreement.
Mongold’s attorney, public defender David Walsh-Little, said it was a “tragic and horrible crime” that Mongold has “accepted responsibility” for.
Walsh-Little added that Mongold had “a very difficult and challenging upbringing” that Walsh-Little said “affected his conduct in this case.”
He did not specify how, but added “in many ways, he too was failed by our community as a whole” as he battled “emotional barriers" during his youth.
Walsh-Little said Mongold is “very remorseful” and has confidence that, upon release, he can become a productive member of society.