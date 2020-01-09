A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and another man was injured in a double shooting in Gwynn Oak Wednesday evening.
Baltimore County police officers were called to the 3800 block of Southern Cross Drive just before midnight for a report of a shooting, the department said in a news release.
They got there and found Isaiah Micah McKnight, 20, who lived on the block, inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim, an unnamed 19-year-old man, was also found and taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, police wrote.
Police have not identified a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020 or can leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.