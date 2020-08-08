Man shot, suffers life-threatening injury in Gwynn Oak

A man was shot and seriously injured in Gwynn Oak on Friday night, Baltimore County police said.
The victim was outside on the 1500 block of Ingleside Ave. when he became involved in a verbal altercation with another person, police said. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim at least once in the upper body, police said, fleeing the scene before the officers arrived shortly after 7 p.m.
The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening wounds, police said.
Detectives from the county police’s violent crimes unit were continuing to investigate the shooting and asked anyone who may have information to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
The organization, which is separate from the county government and police, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP, texting “MCS (include tip)” to CRIMES (274637), doing online at metrocrimestoppers.org or via the mobile app P3TIPS.