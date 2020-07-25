Baltimore County police: Man shot in Gwynn Oak Thursday night

A man who drove to a Baltimore County Police station Thursday evening to report that he had been shot was treated at a hospital for wounds to his upper body, according to the department.
The man arrived at the Woodlawn police precinct in the 6400 block of Woodlawn Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, officials said. He was shot while in the 6400 block of Security Blvd., sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said Friday, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for tips submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers. The group, which offers rewards up to $2,000 for information leading to arrest and charges, can be reached by phone number at 1-866-7LOCKUP; text at CRIMES; online at metrocrimestoppers.org; or mobile app at P3TIPS.