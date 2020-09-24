Man reportedly sprayed dizziness-inducing substance on several women in Owings Mills grocery stores

The first incident was at the Giant store, when officers were called to the scene on Sept. 8, according to a news release. The victim said she was approached by the man, who said there was something on her pant leg, with the apparent intention of inducing her to touch it. When she touched it, it made her feel dizzy, according to police. He followed her out of the store, but left the area when she “made a scene,” according to the release. Grocery store surveillance footage showed the man spraying some sort of substance on her, the release said.