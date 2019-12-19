A man was robbed and assaulted Tuesday night while leaving the Golden Dragon Bar and Grill in Windsor Mill, Baltimore County police said.
Officers responded to the business in the 8100 block of Liberty Road around 8:53 p.m. where they found a 69-year-old man with serious injuries. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, department spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.
Police believe the man was exiting the building when an unknown suspect assaulted him and took the victim’s keys out of his pocket.