4 shot, 2 fatally, in Baltimore Thursday morning

In the early hours of Thursday morning, four men were shot in Baltimore, two of them fatally — pushing the year’s total homicide count to at least 228 people, according to Baltimore police.
Since Wednesday, 11 people have been injured by gunfire in the city, and three of them have died. At least one is critically injured, authorities said.
Gun violence hasn’t altogether subsided due to social distancing measures imposed in Baltimore, but there has been some declines. This year’s 227 homicides are below where they were at this same time last year, at 241. Last year’s total homicide count reached 348.
Non-fatal shootings are also down relative to last year, at 506 as of Thursday compared to 566 in 2019.
Shortly after midnight Thursday, Northern District police officers responded to the 3100 block of Independence St. near the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello community, where they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
No further information about the men, such as their age or other identifiers, were immediately known.
About 20 minutes later, Eastern District officers arrived at an area hospital for a report of walk-in shooting victims, who said they were shot while driving in the the 1200 block of Cliftview Ave., which is also located near the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello area.
Both men, 56 and 61 years old, were struck by a shooter in the chest, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Eastern District detectives are also asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.