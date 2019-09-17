Driver cuts three men, himself with knife during road rage incident in Dundalk, Baltimore County police say

A driver injured himself and three others with a knife during a road rage incident in Dundalk on Monday night, Baltimore County police said.
Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said a Toyota pickup truck and Toyota Corolla were in a “traffic related incident” around 9 p.m. on Eastern Boulevard. Peach did not know what the incident was.
Once the drivers reached the intersection of North Point Road and Merritt Boulevard, Peach said the man driving the truck got out of his car while three other men exited the Corolla. The men all started arguing, Peach said, and the truck driver quickly pulled out a utility knife and started cutting the other men.
All four men were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The man armed with the knife was arrested and is waiting to be booked into the jail, Peach said. Police did not identify him because he hadn’t been formally charged.