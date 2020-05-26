Former Baltimore County rabbinical college student attempted to run over staff member with car, police say

Baltimore County police said that a former Pikesville school student attempted to run over at least one staff member with his car Tuesday morning resulting in his arrest and the injuring of an officer.
Officers were called to the Ner Israel Rabbinical College at around 7 a.m. for a report of someone trying to run people over with their car on campus, authorities said.
When police attempted to stop the suspect, the driver fled south Reisterstown Road, officials said.
The pursuit ended at Reisterstown and Fallstaff roads, police said, but the so-far-unnamed suspect initially did not surrender to officers.
The department wrote officers had to break the driver’s side window to arrest the suspect and one of the officers sustained an injury during the arrest. The officer was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center as a precaution, police wrote.
Police have not identified the driver, but wrote that he is believed to have been targeting at least one current staff member, who was not injured.