Fight outside Essex bar Sunday morning leaves one man dead, suspect injured

A fight outside an Essex bar Sunday morning left one person dead and the suspect injured, authorities said.
Baltimore County Police said they were called to Brewers Landing Bar & Grill around 1:40 a.m. after several fights broke out. Police said when they arrived at 801 Woodrow Ave. they found one man stabbed and another person suffering injuries.
Police said Roger Paul Walker, 25, was transported to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where he died.
The other man who was injured was transported to an area hospital and it was determined that he was the suspect, police said. The man is in police custody and has not yet been identified as formal charges are pending.