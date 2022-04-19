50-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash on Easter Sunday in Rosedale

A 50-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Easter Sunday in Rosedale, police said.

In a Tuesday news release, Baltimore County Police said that on Sunday around 11:40 a.m., a 2011 Dodge Ram was traveling south on Lillian Holt Drive while a 2006 Honda motorcycle traveled north.

The Dodge Ram made a left turn toward Trumps Mill Road in front of the Honda motorcycle. Mark Conklin, who was driving the motorcycle, then struck the car.

Conklin was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, the department said.