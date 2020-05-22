Baltimore County Police identify officer involved in fatal shooting near Essex townhouse complex

Baltimore County Police have identified an officer who fatally shot a man who was armed near an Essex townhouse complex on Saturday.
Police Officer First Class Knight is a 24-year veteran assigned to the Essex Precinct with no prior officer-involved shootings, according to the department in a news release Friday. The Baltimore County Police Department typically declines to provide officer first names, citing an agreement with the police union.
Officer Knight is on administrative leave after he shot Robert Johnson Jr., 29, of Owings Mills. A second man was also shot and suffered injuries, but police said he was released from the hospital this week.
Police said they received a 911 call about “a nuisance related to a large crowd of people” at Cove Village Townhomes. The department said the crowd had “mostly dispersed” by the time Knight arrived.
The department’s initial release on the incident stated “the first arriving officer was confronted with an armed suspect and discharged his weapon.” Later, the department said Knight had approached Johnson’s car, and that when Johnson exited the vehicle a "gun fell to the ground in plain view of the officer,” according to Officer Jennifer Peach, a county police spokeswoman.
Johnson died after he was taken to the hospital. Officers recovered a gun at the scene, Peach said.
