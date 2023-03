A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in Essex, according to Baltimore County Police.

Around 8:10 p.m., 32-year-old Flore Mekoumou entered Route 702 near Old Eastern Avenue and was hit by a Honda CRV, police said.

The driver remained at the scene as Mekoumou was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The incident remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Crash Team.