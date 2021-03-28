2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Essex Royal Farms, Baltimore County police say

Two people were killed and one injured in a shooting at a Royal Farms convenience store and gas station in Essex just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Baltimore County police said.
Employees dressed in blue and green uniforms clustered outside the store’s back entrance as rain poured Sunday morning. Out front, police clustered around a parked blue vehicle covered by a sheet and tent. Further information was not available Sunday morning.
About 15 minutes later, police were called to an apartment complex 5 minutes away for a report of a fire and a person shot. Police said the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted.
One apartment at the Hartland Ridge complex in the unit block of Shadetree Road in Essex appeared severely burned.
Police are still investigating whether the two incidents are connected.
This story may be updated.