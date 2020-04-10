Baltimore County police investigating double shooting in Essex

Baltimore County police are investigating the circumstances behind a double shooting that took place in Essex Friday.
Officers responding to reports of a shooting shortly after noon arrived at the intersection of Norris Lane and Torner Road in the Middlesex neighborhood, where their initial investigation determined that two men had been hit by gunfire.
Medics transferred both victims to local hospitals, according to a police statement. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.
Police have not confirmed the ages or conditions of the victims, and a department statement offered no physical descriptions.
Detectives are seeking information from members of the public.
Anyone with information should contact detectives at (410) 307–2020, the statement said. Their identities will remain anonymous.