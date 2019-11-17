Two men were shot in Essex before dawn Sunday morning, Baltimore County police said.
One of the men was hospitalized in serious condition, while the other was treated and released, after the shooting about 1:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Eastern Blvd., police said. Responding officers found evidence of the double shooting in the parking lot of a business; the victims arrived at the hospital shortly later, police said.
Neither man’s name was released, and police did not provide any suspect description or possible motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call county police at 410-307-2020.