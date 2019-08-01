Man charged with murder in Essex double homicide

An Essex man faces two counts of first-degree murder as police say he killed two men Saturday during a triple shooting over a drug deal.
Corey Daniel Powell, 24, of the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane is charged with the shooting deaths of Cameron Stenhouse, 26, of Essex and Dennis Vasquez, 34, of Parkville, who died after being shot on Powell’s block.
Powell also faces an additional attempted-murder charge for a man who was injured but survived the shooting.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane for a report of a shooting on Saturday around 12:25 a.m. and found three men who had been shot.
One was declared dead at the scene while another died at the hospital later that day. Police identified the two as Stenhouse and Vasquez on Sunday.
The third was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body but is expected to survive his injuries.
Police say the shooting took place “during an illicit drug transaction.”
An attorney for Powell declined to comment Thursday.