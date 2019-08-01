Advertisement

Man charged with murder in Essex double homicide

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 01, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Man charged with murder in Essex double homicide
Corey Daniel Powell, 24, of Essex, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Cameron Stenhouse and Dennis Vasquez on July 27.

An Essex man faces two counts of first-degree murder as police say he killed two men Saturday during a triple shooting over a drug deal.

Corey Daniel Powell, 24, of the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane is charged with the shooting deaths of Cameron Stenhouse, 26, of Essex and Dennis Vasquez, 34, of Parkville, who died after being shot on Powell’s block.

Advertisement

Powell also faces an additional attempted-murder charge for a man who was injured but survived the shooting.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane for a report of a shooting on Saturday around 12:25 a.m. and found three men who had been shot.

One was declared dead at the scene while another died at the hospital later that day. Police identified the two as Stenhouse and Vasquez on Sunday.

[More news] U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore home burglarized hours before Trump’s first tweets »

The third was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body but is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say the shooting took place “during an illicit drug transaction.”

Latest Crime

An attorney for Powell declined to comment Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement