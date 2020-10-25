Police search for man who escaped from Baltimore County Detention Center

Baltimore County authorities are searching for a man who escaped from Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson Saturday night.
According to Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Ofc. Jennifer Peach, 25-year-old Kyle Rogowski escaped from the detention facility at 6:44 p.m. Saturday. He is a white male, 6′ 1′' and about 170 lbs. He also has two teardrop tattoos under his right eye.
Peach said that he is wearing a green jumpsuit and white head covering, and was last seen going southbound on York Road in Towson. He scaled a barbed-wire fence to escape, so he probably suffered an injury. Peach added that he may be missing a shoe.
Rogowski was incarcerated for a non-violent offense in March and has had no incidents while incarcerated.
Republican Councilman David Marks, who represents Towson where the jail is located, expressed concern over the incident.
“Any escape from the detention center is a serious matter and there needs to be a complete investigation as to how this occurred,” he said Saturday night.
Sun reporter Alison Knezevich contributed to this report.