Former youth baseball coach in Arbutus convicted of sexual abuse of a minor; faces additional criminal cases

A youth baseball coach accused of sexually abusing a child was convicted by a Baltimore County jury of second-degree rape and other offenses, prosecutors said.

Melvin Tucker III, 34, of Dundalk, was charged in 2021 with allegedly sexually abusing at least one child as a coach for the Arbutus Recreation Council youth baseball program. Police said at the time they believed there could be additional victims and asked anyone with information to contact detectives.

Advertisement

Online court records now show three separate criminal cases for Tucker, with different dates for when the criminal offenses allegedly occurred. Two allegations are from 2018 and one is from 2006, according to online court records.

An updated attorney was not listed for Tucker in court records.

Advertisement

A jury convicted him in one of the 2018 cases of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense, according to a news release from prosecutors. A sentencing date has not been set by Circuit Judge Garret Glennon. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, the release said.

The two remaining criminal cases are scheduled for later this month. He is charged in those cases with similar offenses, including attempted second-degree rape, second-degree assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

Prosecutors said in Monday’s release that Tucker invited at least one of the team’s members to his house for sleepovers, where sexual abuse took place. He was a coach on the baseball team in the spring of 2018 and oversaw 7-year-old players.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger praised police and prosecutor Lisa Dever for securing the prosecution and conviction.

“This young man showed incredible courage in coming forward several years later to report what had happened to him,” Shellenberger said in the release. “We owe a duty to protect those who are sexually abused from predators such as this.”