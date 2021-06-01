xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

The ‘suspicious object’ that closed Walmart in Dundalk? A confetti popper, Baltimore County police say

Colin Campbell
By
Baltimore Sun
May 31, 2021 10:00 PM

The “suspicious object” that prompted the evacuation and hours-long closure of a Walmart store in Dundalk early on Memorial Day turned out to be a confetti popper, Baltimore County police said.

The store in the 2300 block of North Point Road emptied and closed after a manager reported finding the object inside the building just after 7:30 a.m., police said.

Advertisement

It reopened about three hours later, after the police department’s Hazardous Devices Team “determined that the object was not hazardous,” police wrote in a news release.

“The object was confirmed to have been a confetti popper,” Detective Rob Reason, a Baltimore County police spokesman, said in an email.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement