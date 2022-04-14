Baltimore County Police shot one person in Dundalk after vehicle rammed police car, department says

Baltimore County Police shot one person in Dundalk on Thursday afternoon after police say a vehicle rammed a department car.
Police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said in a media briefing the person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. He or she was not identified by police.
Five officers were on the scene at Maryland Avenue and Avon Beach Road, according to the department, and those involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Stewart said detectives were in the area attempting to arrest two people in connection to a 2021 homicide.
