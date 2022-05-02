Grand jury finds Baltimore County police officers justified in April shooting of man in Dundalk, state’s attorney says

Baltimore County police detectives on the scene of a shooting at Maryland Avenue and Avon Beach Road in Dundalk (Jerry Jackson)

A grand jury has found that four Baltimore County Police officers were justified in firing their weapons during a shooting in Dundalk last month that left a 19-year-old man wounded, according to Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger.

Shellenberger told The Baltimore Sun that the grand jury decided Monday the officers were “justified” in the April 14 shooting, meaning the four will not be charged criminally. The department has identified those officers as G. Depew, R. Johnson, B. Lange and J. Trenary.

Charges against the man who was wounded, Shane Radomski, 19, are “being reviewed,” Shellenberger said Monday. He has previously said Radomski could face criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Asked why the office chose to bring the case before a grand jury, Shellenberger said, “Because we did.”

Police have said the four officers fired their weapons near the intersection of Maryland and Avon avenues, after a car began to “ram” into a department vehicle as police attempted to arrest two people wanted in connection with a 2021 homicide. Radomski was not the one of the people police sought.

The detectives who fired their weapons were not outfitted with body cameras, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Other camera or surveillance footage that captured the incident has not been publicly released. Shellenberger said his office has advised police that until a decision is made on potential charges against Radomski, footage should not be released.

The case was investigated by Baltimore County Police, not by the state Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division. That division is charged with investigating fatalities involving police, including shootings, police pursuits or in-custody deaths.

At least one man whom police were seeking on April 14 has seen his charges dropped.

Brian Rodriguez, 41, originally faced charges including first-degree murder with five other people. Those charges were dropped, and he was released from jail after “exculpatory evidence” was discovered after his arrest indicating he was not involved, Shellenberger said.