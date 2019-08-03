Woman killed by vehicle in the alley behind her Dundalk home; police looking for the driver

A 49-year-old woman died Saturday after being hit in the alley behind her Dundalk home, Baltimore County police said.
Officers are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck Susan Marie Penix at 9:47 a.m. behind her home in the 7800 block of Harold Road and drove away. Penix made her way back into her home, where her roommate called 911. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she died.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.