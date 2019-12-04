A 15-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car on the sidewalk during rush hour in Dundalk on Tuesday, and the driver was arrested, Baltimore County police said.
Trinity Lynn Brooks, of the 1800 block of East Ave., was killed when she was struck by a 2006 Nissan Altima about 5:30 p.m. on the sidewalk near the corner of Delvalle and Martell avenues, police said.
Family members could not immediately be reached Wednesday.
The driver was taken into custody and will be identified once charges are filed, according to police.