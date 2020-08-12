Baltimore County Police: Two people suffer life-threatening injuries when motorcycle and car crash Tuesday in Dundalk

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries late Tuesday afternoon after a traffic accident in Dundalk, authorities said.
Baltimore County Police said they were called to Holabird and East avenues for a crash around 5:30 p.m.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed that a motorcycle was traveling east on Holabird, passing traffic on the right that was stopped in traffic. A Chevrolet Impala made a right turn from northbound East onto eastbound Holabird.
The motorcycle then struck the front of the Chevrolet, police said. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.