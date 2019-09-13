Baltimore County driver to plead guilty in 2018 deaths of 5-year-old and her grandmother

A Baltimore County woman is planning to plead guilty after her vehicle struck and killed a young girl and her grandmother in Timonium last year, prosecutors said Friday.
Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said Callie Noble Schwarzman, 23, will plead guilty to two counts of automobile manslaughter in the deaths of 5-year-old Delaney Gaddis and 60-year-old Deborah Limmer.
Prosecutors are recommending Schwarzman serve 10 years in prison and five years of probation, Shellenberger said, with an additional 10 years in prison suspended.
Schwarzman was still under supervised probation from a 2017 DUI arrest when county police said she drove her SUV off the road and struck Gaddis and Limmer while they were on a walk on July 23, 2018. Limmer was pushing Gaddis in a stroller on the sidewalk at approximately 6:30 a.m. during their routine walk along Girdwood Road, near Dulaney High School, according to prosecutors.
Authorities said Schwarzman’s blood contained traces of clonazepam, methadone and THC, a compound in marijuana.
“Based upon the above State’s evidence of excessive speed, road conditions, the nature and force of the impact, erratic driving, the Defendant’s knowledge of the vehicle defects and the presence of drugs, the State maintains that it would prove the Defendant’s actions amounted to grossly negligent conduct,” according to court records obtained Friday.
Gaddis was later pronounced dead at Sinai Hospital and Limmer was pronounced dead at the Shock Trauma Center, court records show. Doctors told authorities they died due to multiple injuries sustained from the vehicle striking them.
County grand jurors last year indicted Schwarzman on two counts of negligent manslaughter, two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter, driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, and driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, court records show. Altogether, she was facing up to 26 years in prison due the penalties available for those charges.
Schwarzman’s formal sentencing is scheduled for December 2. Shellenberger said he hopes the guilty plea will bring the victims’ families some closure.
“We’re pleased that the victims’ families did not have go through a lengthy trial and that we feel like the guilty plea should bring them some closure,” he said.