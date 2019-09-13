Baltimore County driver to plead guilty in 2018 deaths of 5-year-old and her grandmother

Schwarzman was still under supervised probation from a 2017 DUI arrest when county police said she drove her SUV off the road and struck Gaddis and Limmer while they were on a walk on July 23, 2018. Limmer was pushing Gaddis in a stroller on the sidewalk at approximately 6:30 a.m. during their routine walk along Girdwood Road, near Dulaney High School, according to prosecutors.