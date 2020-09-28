Police arrest partner of Ravens guard D.J. Fluker, says he fears for daughter’s safety

Baltimore County police arrested the partner of Ravens offensive guard D.J. Fluker, Kimberly Davis, who faces charges of kidnapping their child and assaulting Fluker in separate incidents, court records show.
According to Fluker’s written complaint, Davis, who is his daughter’s mother, is only allowed to have supervised visits with the child but kicked Fluker’s sister out her apartment during a supervised visit on Sept. 19 and refused to relinquish their child to Fluker when he returned home from Houston.
Davis was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with kidnapping a child younger than 16 years old in state, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $250 fine if the person is related to the child. She was released the same day after posting $2,500 bond.
Fluker wrote he has “fear for the safety of our daughter” and “I don’t feel safe during this time” in the complaint. The case is set to go to trial in January.
It’s the second time that Davis has been arrested this year as she was arrested in July and charged with second-degree assault for allegedly punching Fluker in the nose.
Charging documents state that Davis hit Fluker on July 13 after he accused of her being a bad mother and the responding officer observed “dried blood coming from [Fluker’s] nose." According to the charging documents, Davis told the investigating officer that she poked Fluker in the nose during an argument and did not mean to injure him.
She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and was released on her own recognizance on July 15. She is scheduled to face the charges in the assault case in November, according to court records.
An attorney listed as representing Davis related to the assault charge in online court records said that, due to a clerical error, he is wrongly listed as her attorney, so it is not immediately clear whether Davis has retained an attorney in either case.
The 29-year-old Fluker has played in the NFL for seven years as a starting guard or tackle on the former San Diego Chargers, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks before he joined the Ravens this offseason, serving as a reserve offensive lineman.
In a statement, Ravens spokesman Chad Steele said, “We are aware of the situation.”
Fluker is listed as one of four players questionable before Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a shoulder injury.