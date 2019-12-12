The body Baltimore County police found “among recycling” in Cockeysville earlier this week was dismembered, department spokesperson officer Jennifer Peach said.
Peach said police are in the process of notifying next of kin to release the name of the dead man. Tattoos helped officers identify the body, Peach said.
Baltimore County officers were dispatched around 12:11 p.m. to the Baltimore County Central Acceptance trash and recycling facility on Tuesday, police said. Homicide detectives arrived to the scene around 3 p.m., according to police.
The cause of death is still being determined by a medical examiner, Peach said.
