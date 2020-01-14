A Baltimore County police detective was charged with drunken driving after being clocked driving 105 mph on Interstate 95 in Baltimore early Sunday, according to court records.
Det. William R. Johnson Jr., 30, was stopped about 12:51 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-95 by Maryland Transportation Authority Police, according to court records.
He faces charges including driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while impaired by alcohol; driving “while so far impaired by drugs & alcohol [that he] cannot drive safely”; speeding “105 mph in a posted 55 mph zone” and failure to obey traffic control device instructions.
Reached Tuesday, Johnson declined to comment. Baltimore County police and the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4, the union that represents county police officers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.