Injured Baltimore County detective leaves rehab center a month after police say Cockeysville man shot him

Baltimore County Police Detective Jonathan Chih, at right, one of two officers who police say were shot by David Linthicum, is saluted by fellow officers as he leaves the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

A Baltimore County Police detective left an orthopedic rehabilitation center Tuesday afternoon, a month after police say he was shot by a Cockeysville man who led authorities on a nearly two-day search through two counties.

On Monday, a Baltimore County grand jury indicted David Linthicum, 24, with multiple counts of attempted murder in the shooting of Baltimore County Police Detective Jonathan Chih and Officer Barry Jordan. Linthicum also faces charges of assault, armed carjacking and firearms offenses.

Advertisement

Wearing a cast on one arm, Chih limped out of the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute on Tuesday, past a long line of police officers and state troopers saluting him. Medical staff loudly cheered from the lawn as he walked away from the building.

He embraced his relatives and Jordan, and then thanked everyone who had come to greet him. “It’s good to be out,” Chih said, before hugging Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and climbing into a motorcade.

Advertisement

Baltimore County Police Detective Jonathan Chih, at right, hugs Officer Barry Jordan, left, as Chih leaves the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute on Tuesday. Authorities have accused David Linthicum of shooting both Chih and Jordan last month. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Authorities said Linthicum shot Chih, a narcotics detective, multiple times in the chest with a rifle on Feb. 9 before stealing his police-issued Dodge truck. Chih was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was placed on life support and underwent surgery.

Shock Trauma’s chief physician, Dr. Thomas Scalea, said at the time that Chih would require “a significant amount of reconstruction” after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in his torso and extremities. Doctors released him from the hospital after 10 days. A GoFundMe set up to cover his expenses has raised more than $147,000.

Police were first called to Linthicum’s Cockeysville home on Powers Avenue on Feb. 8 after his father John reported that his son was suicidal. When officers arrived, Linthicum fired at his father and Jordan with a rifle, according to charging documents, striking Jordan. Linthicum is also charged with attempting to kill two other responding officers.

Jordan was treated at Sinai Hospital and released that day. Linthicum fled the house. Authorities urged residents to shelter in place and shut down area schools on Feb. 9 while officers continued to search for him.

Chih encountered Linthicum along Warren Road between Bosley and Poplar Hill roads at about 9:30 p.m., according to charging documents. The detective’s body camera footage showed Chih approaching Linthicum and the 24-year-old shooting at him multiple times, charging documents said. Chih retreated and returned fire with his service weapon.

Police wrote in charging documents that Linthicum drove Chih’s truck to Fallston, where officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle. After an eight-hour standoff in a cluster of woods involving state, local and federal law enforcement, Linthicum was arrested in the early hours of Feb. 10.

Linthicum’s public defender, Deborah Levi, has described her client as “a young man in crisis” and criticized the “aggressive” police response.