Injured Baltimore County detective discharged from hospital 10 days after Cockeysville shooting

A Baltimore County detective has been discharged from the hospital Sunday, 10 days after police say he was shot by David Linthicum as officers swarmed Cockeysville looking for the suspect, who they believe shot another officer the previous day.

Detective Jonathan Chih and his family “are extremely grateful for the amazing care that was provided by the staff and surgeons at Shock Trauma,” county police spokesperson Joy Stewart said in a Sunday evening news release.

Chih was shot multiple times Feb. 9 as authorities searched in the area of Warren Road for Linthicum, a 24-year-old who police say had shot at both his father and another Baltimore County officer and fled the prior afternoon. The first officer was released from the hospital the same day he was shot.

Police say Linthicum fired at Chih multiple times with a rifle and proceeded to steal the detective’s truck, leading officers on a chase to Fallston. There, Linthicum bailed out into a wooded area, where he remained for the next eight hours before his eventual arrest.

Chih was airlifted to Shock Trauma, where Dr. Thomas Scalea, the chief physician, said the detective suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities. He was on life support and required a “significant amount of reconstruction.” Last week, Stewart announced that Chih was conscious and “in good spirits.”

Linthicum is jailed in Baltimore County on three counts of attempted murder and numerous other offenses. He waived his bail review last week, and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

A fundraiser set up by Chih’s colleagues to support him for other costs incidental to the shooting has raised nearly $139,000 over the past several weeks.

“As Detective Chih continues to recover, he and his family would also like to thank his colleagues and the community for their outpouring of support,” Stewart said in Sunday’s statement. “As the family continues along this journey, they would ask their privacy continue to be respected and they remain in your thoughts and prayers.”