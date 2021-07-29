New Orleans Saints receiver charged with DUI on Baltimore Beltway near White Marsh

New Orleans Saints receiver Deonte Harris, a Baltimore native, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving in Baltimore County earlier this month, court records say.
The 23-year-old Archbishop Curley alumnus was pulled over in a Mercedes C-300 about 1:30 a.m. July 16 on the outer loop of the Baltimore Beltway near White Marsh, court records say. In addition to DUI, Harris was charged with speeding for allegedly driving 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, the records show.
Harris was fined $510 for reckless driving, $240 for negligent driving, $160 for speeding and $90 for failure to obey traffic sign instructions, according to court records.
It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney. None is listed in online court records.
Harris, who has shined on the Saints’ special teams unit, has maintained a connection to his hometown. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he paid for 10,600 meals to feed the hungry in both New Orleans and Baltimore.
A rookie in 2019, he was named to the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro in his first season in the NFL. The special teams ace had three fumble recoveries, 36 punt returns for a league-leading 338 yards and a touchdown and 24 kick returns for 644 yards.