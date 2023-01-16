Man robbed, stabbed in Pikesville while delivering food, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County detectives are investigating a robbery during which police say a man delivering food Saturday night in Pikesville was stabbed.

A suspect demanded money from a man who was delivering food in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road shortly before midnight, police said in a news release. The man complied but was stabbed in the upper chest. Police did not specify whether there were multiple suspects or whether they believe the assailant acted alone.

The man was taken to a hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the county’s Pikesville precinct are asking those with information to contact them at 410-887-1279.