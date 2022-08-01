Decomposing body found along remote road in Essex; Baltimore County police investigating cause of death

Along a remote road that dead-ends at the Essex Skypark airport near Back River, the discovery of a decomposing body late Sunday morning led Baltimore County homicide detectives to launch an investigation.

Officials said the body was male, but his identity has not been determined.

Advertisement

An autopsy will also determine the cause of death. Police said only that the investigation was ongoing and declined to specify whether foul play was suspected.

The discovery was reported around 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Diffendall Road, which extends about a half mile from Back River Neck Road to the small, private airport. Aside from the airport, the area is relatively undeveloped, just an expanse of woods and wetlands along Back River.

Advertisement

A group of pilots who were hanging out at the airport Sunday afternoon said they saw the crime scene along Diffendall Road, not on airport property. Most of them had recently returned from an airshow in Wisconsin, so they hadn’t been driving up and down Diffendall Road as often as usual over the past several days. But they said people are often seen walking along the road because there’s very little traffic.

It was not clear exactly where the body was found. A few “No Dumping” signs were posted on trees, and the occasional discarded beer can was visible among the undergrowth.

As Baltimore County police seek to identify the body, they asked that anyone with information about the case to call 410-307-2020.