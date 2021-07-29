Two dead children found in car during Baltimore County traffic stop

The bodies of two children were found in a car during a traffic stop in Essex Wednesday night, Baltimore County police said in a news release.
Baltimore County officers pulled over a car on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane around 11 p.m. July 28, police said. During the stop, Essex officers found two dead children in the car.
The driver was taken into custody and the children’s bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Baltimore County detectives are investigating the case.
This story may be updated.